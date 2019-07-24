Breaking News
Treasuries Move Back To The Upside Ahead Of ECB Meeting

After coming under pressure in afternoon trading on Tuesday, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices gave back some ground after an early upward move but remained in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.050 percent.

The rebound by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday as well as next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Both the ECB and the Fed are expected to lower interest rates amid concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on the global economy.

Treasuries pulled back off their best levels following the release of a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound in U.S. new home sales in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 646,000 in June after plunging by 8.2 percent to a revised rate of 604,000 in May.

Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 660,000 from the 626,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes, which attracted below average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.824 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.26, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

Trading on Thursday may also be impacted by reaction to U.S. economic reports on durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

