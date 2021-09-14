Breaking News
Treasuries Move Back To Upside Ahead Of Inflation Data

Following the notable pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices moved higher in early trading and remained positive throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.7 basis points to 1.324 percent.

The modest rebound by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department’s report on consumer price inflation in the month of August on Tuesday.

Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.4 percent in August after climbing by 0.5 percent in July.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are also expected to edge up by 0.3 percent, matching the uptick seen in the previous month.

Last Friday, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.7 percent in August after jumping by 1.0 percent for two straight months. Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.6 percent.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in August following a 0.9 percent advance in July. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Reports on industrial production, retail sales, import and export prices and consumer sentiment may also attract attention in the coming days.

Meanwhile, traders are also looking ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, with the central bank potentially providing an update on the outlook for its asset purchase program.

The Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, but recent signs of slowing economic momentum could lead the central bank to hold off on discussing tapering.

