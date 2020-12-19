Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move Modestly Lower As Traders Remain Optimistic About Stimulus

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower As Traders Remain Optimistic About Stimulus

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After initially showing a lack of direction, treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the trading day on Friday.

Bond prices drifted lower in afternoon trading after spending the morning lingering near the unchanged line. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.8 basis points to 0.948 percent.

Traders remain optimistic lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill, reducing the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said an agreement on a new relief package appears to be “close at hand” and suggested lawmakers are likely to work through the weekend to reach a deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also told reporters that progress has made been toward an agreement, mirroring other recent optimistic comments from congressional leaders.

Along with agreeing on a new relief package, lawmakers also need to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Many expect Congress to pass a short-term bill ahead of the Saturady deadline.

Upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front also weighed on treasuries, with an FDA advisory panel giving a positive recommendation to Moderna’s (MRNA) vaccine candidate.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the first late-stage trial for its vaccine candidate is now fully enrolled, with the healthcare giant expecting interim data by late January.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed its index of leading U.S. economic indicators increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.6 percent in November after climbing by 0.8 percent in October. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.5 percent.

“The US LEI continued rising in November, but its pace of improvement has been decelerating in recent months, suggesting a significant moderation in growth as the US economy heads into 2021,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.

Developments in Washington are likely to drive trading next week, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on new and existing home sales, personal income and spending, and durable goods orders.

However, trading activity may be somewhat subdued throughout the week ahead of the Christmas Day holiday next Friday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.