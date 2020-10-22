Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move Modestly Lower, Extending Recent Downward Trend

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower, Extending Recent Downward Trend

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Treasuries moved modestly lower during trading on Wednesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Bond prices regained some ground after an initial move to the downside but remained in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.816 percent.

The ten-year yield closed higher for the fifth consecutive session, ending the day at its highest closing level in over a month.

The continued weakness among treasuries came as traders remain optimistic lawmakers will reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have made “good progress” in talks but noted they “still have a ways to go” before an agreement is reached.

Pelosi and Mnuchin are expected to talk again today as they seek to reach an agreement on a new relief package before next month’s elections.

In a post on Twitter, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said the Speaker and the Secretary have called for committee chairs to work to resolve differences about funding levels and language.

“With this guidance, the two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary’s return,” Hammill tweeted.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a deal with Pelosi before the elections.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard urged Congress to pass a new relief bill in a speech at an online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.

“The recovery remains highly uncertain and highly uneven – with certain sectors and groups experiencing substantial hardship. These disparities risk holding back the recovery,” Brainard said.

She added, “Further targeted fiscal support will be needed alongside accommodative monetary policy to turn this K-shaped recovery into a broad-based and inclusive recovery.”

Economic activity continued to increase across all Federal Reserve districts, according to the central bank’s Beige Book report released on Wednesday.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, noted the pace of economic growth characterized as slight to modest in most districts.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and leading economic indicators.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.