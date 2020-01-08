Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move Modestly Lower In Afternoon Trading

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower In Afternoon Trading

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout morning trading on Tuesday but slid more firmly into negative territory in the afternoon.

Bond prices eventually ended the day modestly lower, extending the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.6 basis points to 1.827 percent.

With the uptick on the day, the ten-year yield continued to rebound after hitting at its lowest intraday level in nearly a month on Monday.

The afternoon weakness among treasuries came after the Treasury Department revealed its auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.567 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45, while the ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Treasuries showed a lack of direction earlier in the day amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran has vowed to take revenge against the U.S. for the killing of Soleimani, but the lack of an immediate response has offset some of the worries that sparked a jump in treasuries last Friday.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty is keeping trading activity in check.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in the month of November.

The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $43.1 billion in November from a revised $46.9 billion in October. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $43.8 billion from the $47.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports climbed by 0.7 percent to $208.6 billion, while the value of imports slumped by 1.0 percent to $251.7 billion.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in the month of December.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 55.0 in December after dipping to 53.9 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 54.5.

“The non-manufacturing sector had an uptick in growth in December,” said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

“The respondents are positive about the potential resolution on tariffs,” he added. “Capacity constraints have eased a bit; however, respondents continue to have difficulty with labor resources.”

A report on private sector employment may attract some attention on Wednesday, while bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.