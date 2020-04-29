Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move Notably Higher Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Treasuries Move Notably Higher Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Treasuries moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, largely offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session.

Bond prices moved steadily higher as the day progressed before giving back some ground going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.6 basis points to 0.610 percent.

The strength among treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Some economists have also suggested the Fed could take steps toward yield curve control, announcing target asseted purchases as part of an effort to pin down longer-term yields.

Treasuries may also have benefited from the release of a report from the Conference Board showing consumer confidence deteriorated significantly in the month of April.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index plunged to 86.9 in April after tumbling to a downwardly revised 118.8 in March. Economists had expected the index to plummet to 90.0 from the 120.0 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, which attracted above average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.525 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed its auctions of $42 billion worth of two-year notes and $43 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted stronger than average demand.

The Fed announcement is likely to be in the spotlight on Wednesday, but traders are also likely to keep an eye on the Commerce Department’s preliminary report on first quarter GDP.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.