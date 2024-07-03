Treasuries experienced a significant upward movement during Wednesday’s trading, building on the previous session’s rebound. Bond prices increased sharply early in the session and maintained strong gains throughout the day. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, dropped 8.1 basis points to 4.355 percent.This decrease continues a trend where the ten-year yield is retracing gains after reaching a one-month high on Monday. The uptrend in treasuries reflects optimism regarding interest rates, fueled by weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.The Institute for Supply Management released a report revealing an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity for June. Their services PMI fell to 48.8 from 53.8 in May, with a reading below 50 signifying contraction. Economists had predicted a modest decline to 52.5.On the inflation front, the prices index decreased to 56.3 in June from 58.1 in May, indicating a slight deceleration in price growth.”Cooling inflation as indicated by the ISM Services PMI is welcomed by the Fed, although concerns remain about the economy’s momentum,” stated Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank. “Inflation control remains the Fed’s top priority.””They are unlikely to feel confident enough to cut rates at the July meeting,” he added. “However, considering June’s weak ISM PMIs and rising jobless claims, the chances of a rate cut by September are higher.”A separate Labor Department report indicated a modest increase in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending June 29th. Initial jobless claims rose to 238,000, up 4,000 from the previous week’s revised 234,000 level. Economists had forecasted claims to inch up to 235,000 from the initially reported 233,000.ADP also presented a report showing a slightly lower-than-expected increase in private sector employment for June. Private sector employment rose by 150,000 jobs following an upwardly revised increase of 157,000 jobs in May. Economists had anticipated an increase of 160,000 jobs, compared to the initially reported addition of 152,000 jobs for the previous month.Following the Independence Day holiday on Thursday, Friday’s trading is likely to be influenced heavily by reactions to the Labor Department’s highly anticipated monthly jobs report.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com