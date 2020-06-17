Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move Notably Lower On Strong Retail Sales Data

Treasuries Move Notably Lower On Strong Retail Sales Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

After ending the previous session nearly unchanged, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices regained some ground after an initial drop but remained firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 5.4 basis points to 0.756 percent.

The initial weakness among treasuries came as a report from the Commerce Department showing a much bigger than expected rebound in retail sales reduced the appeal of safe havens like bonds.

The Commerce Department said retail sales skyrocketed by 17.7 percent in May after plunging by a revised 14.7 percent in April.

Economists had expected retail sales to spike by 8.0 percent compared to the 16.4 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.

The record increase in retail sales was partly due to a substantial rebound in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, which soared by 44.1 percent in May after tumbling by 12.3 percent in April.

Excluding the rebound in auto sales, however, retail sales still surged up by 12.4 percent in May after plummeting by 15.2 percent in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to jump by 5.5 percent.

Sales by clothing and accessories stores showed a particularly sharp increase, catapulting by 188.0 percent in May following a 63.4 percent nosedive in the previous month.

Core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, also surged up by 11.0 percent in May after plunging by 12.4 percent in April.

On the heels of the much better than expected jobs report released earlier this month, the data reinforced optimism about a quick economic recovery.

However, treasuries regained some ground after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that “significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery.”

During his semiannual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted some recent indicators have pointed to stabilization and even a modest rebound in economic activity following the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Powell specifically cited the Labor Department’s recent jobs report showing employment unexpectedly jumped by 2.5 million jobs in the month of May.

The Fed chief attributed the surprise job growth to some businesses reopening amid the easing of restrictions on mobility and commerce and the extension of federal loans and grants as well as stimulus checks and unemployment benefits supporting household incomes and spending.

However, Powell noted that output and employment levels remain far below their pre-pandemic levels and warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

“Much of that economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it,” Powell said. “Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely.”

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Fed showing U.S. industrial production increased by much less than expected in the month of May.

The Fed said industrial production jumped by 1.4 percent in May after plummeting by a downwardly revised 12.5 percent in April.

Economists had expected industrial production to surge up by 2.9 percent compared to the 11.2 percent plunge originally reported for the previous month.

A report on new residential construction may attract some attention on Wednesday, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on Powell’s second day of congressional testimony.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.