Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Rally In Reaction To New Covid-19 Variant

Treasuries Rally In Reaction To New Covid-19 Variant

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After turning higher over the course of the previous session, treasuries showed another significant move to the upside during trading on Friday.

Bond prices jumped at the state of trading and continued to trend higher as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 16.8 basis points at 1.477 percent.

The spike by treasuries came as traders looked to the relatively safe haven of bonds amid reports a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa.

The news, which comes amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases in Europe, raised concerns the pandemic could continue to wreak havoc on the global economy.

The U.K. has issued a temporary ban on flights from six African countries in reaction to the new variant, which has also been detected in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.

The World Health Organization will hold a “special meeting” to discuss if the heavily mutated strain will become a variant of interest or a variant of concern.

Light volume may have exacerbated the rally by treasuries, as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of an early close by the markets.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also have kept traders on the sidelines ahead of next week’s closely watched monthly jobs report.

Looking ahead, next week’s trading may be impacted by reaction to additional news about the new Covid variant as well as the closely watched monthly jobs report.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.