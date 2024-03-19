On Tuesday, treasury bonds experienced a rise, reconciling the recent downward trend witnessed over multiple sessions. The bond prices advanced in the early hours of trading and made additional gains in the afternoon, reflecting firm positivity. Consequently, the yield for the ten-year note fell by 4.3 basis points to 4.297 percent, as it inversely reflects the price changes.This was the first decline in seven sessions for the ten-year yield, retracting from its highest closing benchmark in more than three months. Traders turned their focus towards a critical monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Even though it’s expected the interest rates won’t change, the central bank’s associated statement and economic forecasts could potentially influence the future of rate outlooks.Recent inflation readings, which exceeded expectations, have lessened the positive predictions for the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut set for June. The treasury bond prices remained strong in the afternoon once it was revealed that the month’s public auction of $13 billion in twenty-year bonds drew larger than average demand.The bid-to-cover ratio, a measurement of demand gauging the value of bids for each dollar’s worth selling, was 2.79 for the twenty-year bond auction, showing a high yield of 4.542 percent. This is compared to the average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61 from the last ten twenty-year bond auctions.In other economic developments, a report by the Commerce Department revealed a significant recovery in new residential construction in the U.S for February. The annual housing starts rate spiked by 10.7 percent to reach 1.521 million in February following a 12.3 percent drop to a revised rate of 1.374 million in January. Economists had predicted a 7.1 percent increment to a rate of 1.425 million from the 1.331 million initially reported the month earlier.The report also indicated an increase of 1.9 percent in building permits to an annual rate of 1.518 million for February after a slight 0.3 percent decrease to 1.489 million as a revised rate in January. As a future housing demand predictor, building permits were expected to rise by 1.7 percent to a rate of 1.495 million from the 1.470 million initially reported the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com