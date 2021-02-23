Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries See Further Downside Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Treasuries See Further Downside Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Treasuries showed a lack of direction in morning trading on Monday before drifting lower over the course of the afternoon.

Bond prices slid more firmly into negative territory after spending the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.370 percent.

The ten-year yield closed higher for the sixth time in the past seven sessions, reaching its highest closing level in a year.

The continued weakness among treasuries came as optimism about further stimulus and accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollouts reduced the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.

Democrats continue to move forward with President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion relief package, with the House expected to vote on the legislation later this week.

The Democrat-controlled House is expected to approve the bill largely along party lines, but the package could face additional hurdles in the Senate.

Traders were also looking ahead to two days of Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell is likely to reiterate that the Fed plans to maintain easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed has recently signaled that it is not concerned about inflation, suggesting that inflation should exceed its 2 percent target for some time before the central bank considers raising interest rates.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.5 percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected the leading economic index to rise by 0.3 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

Trading on Tuesday may be driven by reaction to Powell’s testimony, with the Fed chief due to appear before a virtual Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Bond traders may also keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $60 billion worth of two-year notes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.