The U.S. Treasury showed a degree of unpredictability throughout Thursday’s trading session, ending the day with a slight increase.Following an initial rise, bond prices experienced a decline but saw a resurgence towards the end of the day. The yield on the benchmarked ten-year note then decreased by 1.2 basis points to close at 4.092 percent. Notably, this marked the sixth decrease in the ten-year yield within the past seven sessions, bringing it to its lowest closing point in a month.The inconsistent trading activity can be attributed to traders’ hesitation to make substantial moves prior to the release of the much-anticipated monthly jobs report from the Labor Department on Friday. It is currently estimated by economists that employment numbers for February will reveal a growth of 200,000 jobs, following January’s increase of 353,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to remain steady at 3.7 percent.In preparation for the release of the monthly jobs report, data on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefit rates was released for the week ending on March 2nd. The report showed no change from the revised levels of previous weeks, holding steady at 217,000 claims, offsetting economists’ predictions that had initially expected the claims to remain unchanged from the previous 215,000 reported.Amid optimism surrounding the future of interest rates, the treasury ended the day with a modest increase. After implying potential rate cuts during Congressional testimonies on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his statement by proclaiming that cuts “can and will” begin within the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com