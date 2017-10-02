Treasuries Show Modest Move To The Upside

Treasuries fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the session modestly lower.

Bond prices bounced back and forth early in the session before lingering in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.1 basis points to 2.337 percent.

The lower close by treasuries came following the releasing of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an unexpected acceleration in the rate of growth in manufacturing activity in the month of September.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 60.8 in September from 58.8 in August, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 50.8.

“Comments from the panel reflect expanding business conditions, with new orders, production, employment, order backlogs and export orders all growing in September,” said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said construction spending climbed 0.5 percent to $1.218 trillion in August after plunging by 1.2 percent to $1.212 trillion in July. Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.2 percent.

However, news on largely took a backseat following a mass shooting in Las Vegas, which has left more than 50 dead and more than 500 wounded.

