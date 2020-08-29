Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Show Modest Rebound Following Yesterday's Downturn

Treasuries Show Modest Rebound Following Yesterday's Downturn

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Treasuries moved modestly higher during trading on Friday, regaining ground following the significant downturn seen in the previous session.

Bond prices gave back ground after an early advance but still managed to close in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.7 basis points to 0.729 percent.

The modest drop by the ten-year yield came after the advance seen on Thursday lifted the yield to its highest closing level in over two months.

The modest rebound by treasuries came as traders continued to digest Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s announcement of the central bank’s adoption of “average inflation targeting.”

Powell’s comments on Thursday were seen as an indication the Fed will leave interest rates at near-zero levels for the foreseeable future even if there is an acceleration in the pace of inflation.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in personal income in July.

The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.4 percent in July after slumping by 1.0 percent in June. The rebound surprised economists, who had expected income to dip by another 0.2 percent.

The report also showed a continued surge in personal spending, which jumped by 1.9 percent in July after spiking by 6.2 percent in June. Economists had expected spending to increase by 1.5 percent.

The University of Michigan also released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by more than initially estimated in the month of August.

The report said the consumer sentiment index for August was upwardly revised to 74.1 from the preliminary reading of 72.8. The index is now well above the July reading of 72.5.

The upward revision came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the consumer sentiment index to be unrevised at 72.8.

Looking ahead, the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus next week along with reports on manufacturing and service sector activity, factory orders, and the U.S. trade deficit.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.