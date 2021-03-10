Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Show Notable Move Back The Upside

Treasuries Show Notable Move Back The Upside

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday, offsetting the drop seen in the previous session.

Bond prices advanced early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 5 basis points to 1.546 percent.

The rebound by treasuries came as traders looked to pick up bonds at reduced levels following the steep drop seen over the past few weeks.

Treasuries saw notable weakness on Monday after the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill over the weekend, pushing the ten-year yield to its highest closing level in over a year.

The higher close by treasuries also came after the Treasury Department revealed strong demand for its auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.355 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69, while the ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auctions of $38 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.

Trading on Wednesday may also be impacted by reaction to a Labor Department report on consumer prices, as concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent jump in yields.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.