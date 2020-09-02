Treasuries Show Notable Turnaround After Seeing Early Weakness

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After moving to the downside early in the session, treasuries showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

Bond prices climbed well off their early lows and into positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.1 basis points to 0.672 percent after reaching a high of 0.729 percent.

The early weakness among treasuries partly reflected continued optimism about the economy, as a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in the month of August.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index rose to 56.0 in August from 54.2 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 54.5.

“After the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in August,” said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

He added, “Demand and consumption continued to drive expansion growth, with inputs representing near- and moderate-term supply chain difficulties.”

However, the selling pressure was partly offset by Labor Department projections forecasting slower job growth in the next decade.

The Labor Department projected employment will increase by 6.0 million jobs over the 2019-2029 decade, reflecting an annual growth rate of 0.4 percent, slower than the 2009-2019 annual growth rate of 1.3 percent

The healthcare and social assistance sector is projected to add the most new jobs, and 6 of the 10 fastest growing occupations are related to healthcare, the Labor Department said.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to payroll processor ADP’s report on private sector employment in the month of August.

The Federal Reserve is also scheduled to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company

