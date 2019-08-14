Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Show Strong Move To The Upside On Economic Worries

Treasuries Show Strong Move To The Upside On Economic Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

Treasuries showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session.

Bond prices moved significantly higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid by 9.9 basis points to 1.581 percent.

With the substantial decrease on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its lowest closing level in nearly three years.

Treasuries benefited from the appeal as a safe haven as a disappointing batch of Chinese economic data raised concerns about the global economic outlook.

The data included reports from the National Bureau of Statistics showing Chinese industrial production and retail sales growth fell short of economist estimates in July.

The ten-year yield subsequently dipped below the two-year yield, which is widely seen as an indicator of a recession.

The inversion sparked a noteworthy sell-off on Wall Street, which further increased the appeal of safe havens such as bonds and gold.

Traders will be given a clearer picture of the strength of the U.S. economy with the release of an avalanche of economic data on Thursday.

Reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales, and industrial production are likely to be in the spotlight, although data on regional manufacturing activity, labor productivity and costs, and homebuilder confidence may also attract attention.

The Labor Department released a report this morning showing import prices in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the month of July.

Import prices rose by 0.2 percent in July after plunging by a revised 1.1 percent in June, while economists had expected import prices to come in unchanged.

The report also showed an unexpected uptick in export prices, which crept up by 0.2 percent in July after falling by a revised 0.6 percent in June. Export prices had also been expected to come in unchanged.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.