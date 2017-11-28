Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Turn Lower After Seeing Modest Strength

Treasuries Turn Lower After Seeing Modest Strength

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

After seeing modest strength in morning trading, treasuries turned lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

Bond prices pulled back in the afternoon before ending the day in the red. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1 basis point to 2.338 percent.

The downturn by treasuries came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

Powell told the committee he favors “tailoring” banking regulations so the largest and most complex institutions face the most stringent regulations while the burden on smaller banks is reduced.

The Fed Chair nominee also said the case for a December interest rate hike is “coming together” and said the central bank will continue reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in a process that will take three or four years.

Powell repeatedly refused to comment on the potential economic impact of the Republican tax reform legislation working its way through Congress.

Late in the trading day, the Senate Banking Committee voted 12 to 11 along party lines to send the GOP tax reform bill to the floor.

The full Senate could vote on the bill as early as Thursday, although the legislation still includes significant differences from the House version.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department’s auction of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.230 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36 percent, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

On the economic front, the Conference Board released a report showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of November.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index climbed to 129.5 in November from an upwardly revised 126.2 in October. Economists had expected the index to drop to 124.5.

With the unexpected increase, the consumer confidence index rose to its highest level since reaching 132.6 in November of 2000.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to testify on the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

Reports on third quarter GDP and pending home sales may also attract attention along with the Fed’s Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.