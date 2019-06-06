Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

The Treasury Department announced the details of this month’s auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

The Treasury will announce auction $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year and ten-year note auctions will be announced next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be revealed next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury auctioned sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $27 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, attracting below average demand.

