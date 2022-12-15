The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month’s twenty-year bond auction.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.
The Treasury announced the results of this month’s auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds earlier this week.
The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, while the ten-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted below average demand.
