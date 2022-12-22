The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month’s auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The two-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand, while the five-year and seven-year notes auctions attracted below average demand.
