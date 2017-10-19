Treasury Announces Details Of Upcoming Long-Term Securities Auctions

The Treasury Department announced the details of next week’s auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes on Thursday.
The Treasury said it plans to sell $26 billion worth of two-year notes next Tuesday, $34 billion worth of five-year notes next Wednesday and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes next Thursday.
