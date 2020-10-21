Treasury Announces Results Of Auction Of $22 Billion Worth Of Twenty-Year Bonds

The Treasury Department announced the results of this month’s auction of $22 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.370 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.213 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com