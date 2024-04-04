On Thursday, the Treasury Department revealed specifics about the upcoming auctions for three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds scheduled for this month.The Department intends to auction $58 billion in three-year notes, $39 billion in ten-year notes, and $22 billion in thirty-year bonds. These results will be announced over three consecutive days. The outcome for the three-year notes will be revealed next Tuesday, followed by the results for the ten-year notes on Wednesday, and finally the outcome for the thirty-year bonds on Thursday.In comparison, the previous month saw the Treasury Department selling identical amounts – $56 billion, $39 billion and $22 billion in three-year, ten-year and thirty-year securities, respectively. Demand varied with below-average interest for the three-year notes, average demand for the ten-year notes, whereas the thirty-year bonds attracted above-average demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com