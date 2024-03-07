The Treasury Department released details on Thursday regarding the upcoming auctions of three-year and ten-year notes, as well as thirty-year bonds. Their plans include selling $56 billion in three-year notes, $39 billion in ten-year notes, and $22 billion in thirty-year bonds.The outcome of the auctions is set to be disclosed on successive days, with the three-year note results due on Monday, the ten-year note results on Tuesday, and the thirty-year bond results being revealed on Wednesday.During the last month, the Treasury disposed of $54 billion in three-year notes, $42 billion in ten-year notes and $25 billion in thirty-year bonds. Noteworthy were the distinct levels of demand for each item: the ten-year note auction was met with higher-than-average interest; the thirty-year bond auction drew average demand; while the three-year note auction resulted in less than average demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com