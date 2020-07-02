Treasury Dept. Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month’s auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury said it plans to sell $46 billion worth of three-year notes, $29 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $44 billion worth of three-year notes, $29 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year auction attracted above average demand, the ten-year auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
