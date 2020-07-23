Treasury Reveals Details Of 2-Year, 5-Year And 7-Year Auctions

The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month’s auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $48 billion worth of two-year notes, $49 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.
The results of the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $46 billion worth of two-year notes, $47 billion worth of five-year notes and $41 billion worth of seven-year notes.
