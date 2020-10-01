On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month’s auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $52 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted below average demand, while demand for the thirty-year bond auction was modestly below average.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Treasury Reveals Details Of Auctions Of 3-Year & 10-Year Notes, 30-Year Bonds - October 1, 2020
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Slightly Slower In September - October 1, 2020
- *U.S. Construction Spending Jumps 1.4% In August - October 1, 2020