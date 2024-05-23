The Treasury Department announced on Thursday the particulars of this month’s auctions for two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.The Treasury plans to auction $69 billion in two-year notes, $70 billion in five-year notes, and $44 billion in seven-year notes.The results for the two-year and five-year note auctions are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, while the outcomes of the seven-year note auction will be available on Wednesday.Last month, the Treasury conducted similar auctions, offering $69 billion in two-year notes, $70 billion in five-year notes, and $44 billion in seven-year notes. Demand for all three auctions was slightly below average.Additionally, the Treasury noted on Wednesday that the auction of $16 billion in twenty-year bonds this month also attracted below average demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com