TriMas Corporation has announced the forthcoming retirement of Samuel Valenti III from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Valenti's retirement is planned to occur after the company's annual shareholders' meeting in May 2024.In line with this development, the company's board has chosen Herbert Parker as the incoming Chair. His tenure will formally commence following the 2024 shareholders' meeting.Valenti chaired TriMas Corporation's board since 2002. Apart from this role, he currently holds the positions of CEO and Chairman at Valenti Capital. His impressive career includes his time at Masco Corporation from 1968 to 2008, where he served as the President of Masco Capital Corporation.Parker, on the other hand, has been part of TriMas Corporation's board since 2015 and took on the role of Audit Committee Chair in 2020. His previous roles include Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operational Excellence at Harman International.Before his time at Harman International, Parker served as the Chief Financial Officer of ABB Group's largest division, expanding his international experience further when he later occupied the same role for ABB's Americas region. His extensive career includes significant experience in finance and accounting, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, and compliance, particularly with the tasks he led at Harman prior to the company's acquisition by Samsung Electronics.