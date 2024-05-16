Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology firm, announced on Thursday a strategic partnership with PulseAI, a medical artificial intelligence company, to enhance its recently acquired continuous glucose monitor (CGM) biosensor technology.As part of this collaboration, Trinity Biotech will supply a unique set of multi-parameter CGM datasets from its existing biosensor database to PulseAI. This data will be instrumental in developing and implementing Trinity Biotech’s AI-driven health and wellness analytics platform.Dr. Gary Keating, Chief Technology Officer of Trinity Biotech, commented, “This partnership will provide valuable insights as we develop our AI-driven analytical platform. The project aims to leverage personalized data collected from various bodily sources to increase the effectiveness of continuous glucose monitoring. This will lead to an improved user experience, higher satisfaction, and better metabolic insights.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com