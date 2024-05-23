### Earnings Highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)**Earnings:**- Q4: $547.75 million, compared to a loss of $17.54 million in the same period last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS): $7.04 versus a loss of $0.27 in the same period last year.- Adjusted Earnings (excluding items): $23.27 million or $0.31 per share for the period.**Revenue:**- Q4: $358.59 million, up from $325.46 million in the corresponding period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com