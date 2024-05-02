In the latest economic update from the United States, data shows that truck sales in the country continue to climb, with April 2024 seeing an increase to 12.69 million units, up from 12.54 million units in March 2024. This positive trend indicates a sustained demand for trucks, reflecting potential growth and activity in various sectors of the economy.The data, updated on 2nd May 2024, highlights the resilience of the truck sales market in the U.S. The consistent rise in sales numbers could be attributed to factors such as increased shipping demands, construction activities, or a sign of overall economic recovery. This upward trajectory in truck sales provides valuable insights into the current state of the economy and hints at potential future developments in the transportation and related industries.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com