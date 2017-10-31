Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / TSX Consolidates Above 16,000, Energy Stocks Are Hot — Canadian Commentary

TSX Consolidates Above 16,000, Energy Stocks Are Hot — Canadian Commentary

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Canadian stocks continued to rise Tuesday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index closing above 16,000 for the second consecutive day.

The TSX Composite was up, a new record high. The modest advance was again powered by gains in the energy sector, while financials edged higher after a healthy check-up from ratings agency Fitch.

Energy stocks jumped 1.3%. Crude oil futures continued to surge Tuesday, with London’s Brent crude touching its highest in two years.

U.S. WTI light sweet crude oil, meanhwhile, added 23 cents to settle at $54.38 a barrel, the highest since February.

Oil prices have surged on speculation OPEC will extend its supply quota deal with Russia. The cartel meets in Vienna November 30. Also, encouraging U.S. economic data raised demand expectations for energy products.

In lackluster economic news, Canada’s real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in August, after being essentially unchanged in July. Declines in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction more than offset increases in most sectors, Statistis Canada said.

Ratings agency Fitch maintained its highest rating on the Canadian banking sector, but singled out CIBC (CM.TO) with a negative outlook due to exposure to risky mortgages.

“Uncertainties remain regarding the potential impact of recent mortgage reform announcements on the broader mortgage market,” Fitch said in a report. “As such, a faster price correction that is prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely impact earnings growth for all the banks.

“CIBC has the largest exposure to Canadian consumers at 76.9 percent of total Canadian loans compared to the “Big Six” Canadian banks’ peer average of 66.8 per cent,” Fitch said.

CIBC shares dropped 0.6%.

WestJet (WJA.TO) reported a strong quarterly profit as passenger traffic rose. Shares slipped 0.5%.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.