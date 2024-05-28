The Canadian market closed on a slightly optimistic note on Monday, bolstered by gains in the materials sector as metal prices surged, fueled by expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks.With the U.S. market closed for the Memorial Day holiday and key economic data anticipated later in the week, investor sentiment remained cautious, leading to somewhat subdued trading volumes.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 52.51 points or 0.24%, at 22,373.38, fluctuating within a narrow range of 22,337.32 to 22,388.91.Notable performers included Pan American Silver Corp, which climbed 4.2%, and ATCO Ltd., which saw an uptick of 3.5%. Finning International gained approximately 2.55%.Bombardier Inc. rose by 2.25% following its announcement that it will robustly contest a class-action suit authorized by the Superior Court of Québec. The lawsuit, initiated by Plaintiff Denis Gauthier under the Québec Securities Act, alleges damages, which Bombardier and the individual defendants firmly deny.Africa Oil edged up nearly 3% after announcing the repurchase of approximately 1.3 million common shares between May 20 and May 24, under its existing share buyback program.Other strong gainers included Colliers International, goeasy, Agnico Eagle Mines, FirstService Corporation, and Franco-Nevada Corporation.Conversely, Constellation Software saw a decline of about 2.5%, with Thomson Reuters and CCL Industries also recording significant losses.On the economic front, preliminary data from Statistics Canada indicated that Canadian wholesale sales rose by 2.8% month-over-month in April, bouncing back from a 1.1% drop in March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com