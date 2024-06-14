On Friday, the Canadian market closed with a decrease, despite an initial rebound from early losses. The decline was influenced by downturns in the consumer staples and communications sectors.Market sentiment was dampened by uncertainties surrounding interest rate forecasts and political issues in Europe.The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 21,486.83—marking a dip of over 200 points—ended the day with a loss of 59.01 points, or 0.27%, at 21,639.10. Over the week, the index fell by approximately 1.7%.Notable declines included Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), which dropped between 2.5% and 4%.On the upside, CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) saw significant gains, rallying 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Cargojet (CJT.TO) increased by 4.1%, while goeasy (GSY.TO) rose approximately 3.3%.Additional gainers included Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), all of which posted strong performances.In economic developments, Statistics Canada reported that manufacturing sales in Canada increased by 1.2% in April, recovering from a 2.1% decline in the previous month. Additionally, wholesale sales rose by 2.4% in April, following a 1.1% decrease in March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com