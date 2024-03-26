On Tuesday, the Canadian market experienced an early plunge, rebounded, and then fell back again in the closing minutes of the trading day. Despite a dearth of new economic stimuli, investors remained hesitant to execute any substantial actions.The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s primary market index, closed at 21,912.52, a decrease of 29.76 points or 0.14%. This marks the third consecutive day of losses. Throughout the trading day, the index fluctuated between a low of 21,906.24 and a high of 22,037.66.Sector-wise, energy stocks saw a fall, while healthcare stocks rose. Other sectors produced a mixed bag of results. Big movers included Canada Goose Holdings and Tecsys Inc, both falling by 6.7% and 6.4% respectively. ATS Corporation also suffered a 4.4% decline.GFL Environmental Inc and Ag Growth International saw shares down by 2.7% and 2.4% respectively, while Dayforce, goeasy, Loblaw Companies, and Fairfax Financial Holdings also experienced noticeable losses.On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation surged by nearly 16%, and Nuvei Corporation rose by 7%. Other winners for the day included Cargojet, Cogeco Communications, ONEX Corporation, Morguard Corporation, Stella-Jones Inc, BRP Inc, and Dollarama Inc, posting gains between 1.5% and 2.3%.Economic data showed that Canada’s wholesale sales increased by 0.8% on a month-over-month basis in February, a slight improvement from the 0.1% rise recorded in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com