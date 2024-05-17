Canadian stocks remained largely flat throughout Thursday’s session as investors hesitated to make substantial moves.The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a modest gain of 15.07 points, or 0.07%, at 22,299.83. The index fluctuated within a narrow range between 22,260.71 and 22,330.02.Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD.TO) surged 18.3% after the company reported a net loss of $32.5 million, or $0.21 per share, for the fourth quarter, an improvement from the previous year’s net loss of $74.5 million, or $0.49 per share.Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) soared 15.5% after announcing an adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, up from an adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the same period last year.Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) rose by 11.2%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) finished 5.4% higher following a report of a fourth-quarter net income of $48.5 million, compared to $29.6 million a year earlier.Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) gained 3.8%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Methanex Corp. (MX.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) also posted significant gains.On the downside, WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) fell by 5.3%. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) declined by 2% to 4%.Other notable decliners included Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Stantec Inc. (STN.TO), goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO), RB Global Inc. (RBA.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), and Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com