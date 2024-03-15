The Canadian market closed with losses on Thursday due to a surprising increase in U.S. producer price inflation, which lessened the anticipation of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.Stocks in the communications, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors were major drivers of the decline. Several stocks from the materials, utilities, and financials sectors also closed significantly lower. However, energy stocks received considerable support.The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s benchmark index, dipped to 21,737.51 at one point before ultimately closing at 21,829.85, a decrease of 140.26 points or 0.64%.Notable losses were recorded by Jamieson Wellness Inc, which fell by 11.7%, and Enghouse Systems, which declined by almost 7%. Other significant losses were seen in Magna International, West Fraser Timber, and Cargojet Inc, each falling between 2 to 3%.Conversely, Precision Drilling Corporation, ATS Corporation, Docebo Inc, CCL Industries, Suncor Energy, and Bombardier Inc gained between 1.5 to 3%. Other stocks that ended notably higher include Imperial Oil, FirstService Corporation, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Colliers International, and Toromont Industries.In terms of Canadian economic news, Statistics Canada reported that manufacturing sales increased by 0.2% from the previous month to CAD 71.1 billion in January. However, car registrations decreased to 128,193 units in December 2023, down from 143,723 units in November 2023.On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department data showed a 0.6% rise in the producer price index for final demand in February compared to a 0.3% increase in January, which was larger than the expected 0.3% increase. Additionally, the report mentioned an increase in the annual rate of producer price growth to 1.6% in February, up from the revised 1% in January. This growth outpaced economist expectations of a rise to 1.1% from the originally reported 0.9% for the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com