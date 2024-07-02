**Market Recap: Canadian Equities Show Resilience Amid Interest Rate Concerns**The Canadian market experienced a tumultuous session on Tuesday, starting on a weak note before recovering to ultimately end the day higher. This resilience was largely thanks to robust gains in the energy, consumer staples, and technology sectors.Early trading was marked by caution due to uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.The key benchmark, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, closed with an increase of 78.01 points, or 0.36%, settling at 21,953.80. Intraday, the index swung between a low of 21,802.33 and a high of 21,955.65.**Sector Performance:**- **Energy:** The Energy Capped Index jumped nearly 1.5%, driven by substantial rises in stocks like International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), which surged over 6.5%, and Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO), which rallied 4.5%. Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) posted gains ranging from 1.7% to 3.5%.- **Consumer Staples:** This sector saw the Consumer Staples Capped Index rise by 1.19%. Noteworthy performers included Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), climbing nearly 3%, and George Weston (WN.TO), which ended 2.36% higher. Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) also advanced by 1.86% and 1.74%, respectively.- **Information Technology:** The Information Technology Capped Index gained 1.05%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), and Dye & Durham (DND.TO), among others, saw gains between 2% and 3%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) also performed strongly.**Notable Movements:**- **Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)** witnessed a sharp decline of 17.6% after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock, citing concerns over a “cash flow drag” that could persist into the next year.- On the downside, BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), and CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) all saw declines ranging from 1.7% to 3.3%.**Economic Insights:**On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI remained steady at 49.3 in June 2024, unchanged from May. This marks the fourteenth consecutive month of contraction in factory activity, indicating ongoing challenges in the manufacturing sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com