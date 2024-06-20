The Canadian stock market concluded Thursday’s session with a modest gain, maintaining a positive trajectory throughout the day, primarily driven by advances in materials, and selected healthcare and industrial sectors.Investor sentiment was buoyed by the anticipation of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve within the year. Concurrently, the Bank of England upheld its policy rate, while the Swiss National Bank opted for a 25 basis point reduction.The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which had touched a 14-week low in the previous session, closed up 64.45 points or 0.3% at 21,581.35. The index saw intraday fluctuations, hitting a low of 21,520.41 and a high of 21,662.39.The Materials Capped Index surged by 1.87%, bolstered by robust metal prices. Silvercrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) led the gains in this sector, rising 6.1%. Other significant performers included Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO), First Majestic Silver (AG.TO), Capstone Mining (CS.TO), Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO), and Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO), with increases ranging from 2.5% to 4.7%.In the healthcare sector, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) saw their shares increase by 5.86% and 1%, respectively.The industrials sector also posted gains, with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) up 2.3%. Additional industrial performers included CAE Inc. (CAE.TO), MDA (MDA.TO), and Waste Connections (WCN.TO), which recorded gains between 1.1% and 1.6%. Toromont (TIH.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also ended the session significantly higher.Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) jumped 5.4% following its better-than-expected quarterly earnings report. The company announced fourth-quarter net earnings of $148.9 million ($0.61 per share), compared to $182.9 million ($0.72 per share) the previous year.Hut 8 Corp. (HUT.TO) experienced a near 10% surge. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) all posted gains ranging from 1.8% to 4.3%.Conversely, Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) plummeted by 13.3%, and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) fell 6.8%. RB Global (RBA.TO), EQB Inc. (EQB.TO), and Stantec (STN.TO) also faced notable declines.Economic data from Statistics Canada revealed that new home prices in Canada rose by 0.2% in May 2024, aligning with market expectations and matching the 0.2% increase observed in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com