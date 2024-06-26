The Canadian stock market closed on a down note on Tuesday following reports that showed a steeper-than-expected increase in consumer price inflation for May.Significant losses were observed in the consumer discretionary, communications, healthcare, and materials sectors. On the upside, technology and consumer staples shares managed to receive substantial support.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plummeted to an intraday low of 21,704.74, ultimately concluded the session down by 60.11 points or 0.28%, settling at 21,788.48.According to data from Statistics Canada, the country’s annual inflation rate climbed to 2.9% in May, up from a three-year low of 2.7% in the prior month. Analysts had anticipated a rise of only 2.6%. On a month-over-month basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.6% in May, following a 0.5% gain in April.Furthermore, the nation’s annual core inflation rate accelerated to 1.8% in May, compared to April’s three-year low of 1.6%. Core inflation saw a monthly increase of 0.6% in May, after a 0.2% uptick in April.Additional data from Statistics Canada indicated a likely 0.2% rise in manufacturing sales for May, based on preliminary estimates, following a 1.1% increase in April.Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Badger Infrastructure (BDGI.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) experienced declines ranging between 2% and 4%.Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) also faced notable declines.Conversely, Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) surged nearly 17% after announcing it would secure $150 million in funding through convertible notes from Coatue Management to develop an artificial intelligence infrastructure platform.Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) ended the day higher by 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Other gainers included Goeasy (GSY.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Premium Brands International (PBH.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), which saw increases ranging from 1.5% to 2.3%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com