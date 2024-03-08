Canadian stock markets experienced an upward surge on Wednesday, pushing the S&P/TSX Composite Index to a fresh one-year high. This favourable movement can be attributed to continued purchases across many sectors, driven by positive expectations of forthcoming interest rate cuts by major global banks.After a modest opening at 21,629.05, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the day with a stable gain of 200.60 points or 0.93%, settling at 21,794.56, which was marginally below the day’s peak.Significant gains were noted across the technology, utilities, and consumer staples sectors, with noteworthy progress also seen in materials, real estate, and industries. In the technology sector, the Information Technology Capped Index saw an almost 2.5% rise. Notable performers included Descartes Systems Group, Constellation Software, and Coveo Solutions, which gained between 4.2 – 4.6%. Copperleaf Technologies, Quarterhill, Tecsys Inc, Enghouse Systems Group, Open Text Corp, and BlackBerry also saw advances of 2 to 3.5%.The Utilities Capped Index recorded an increase of 2.22%. Shares of both Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Infra Partners showed healthy increases. Northland Power was another notable beneficiary with a 3.35% rise, along with Innergex Renewable Energy and Boralex Inc, that finished higher by approximately 3% and 2.3% respectively.The Consumer Staples Capped Index also gained around 2.15%; Loblaw Company and George Weston advanced significantly, while companies like The North West Company, Empire Company, Jamieson Wellness, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Metro Inc also saw their equity rise between 1.7 to 2.1%.In the materials sector, several mining companies recorded gains, with the likes of Capstone Mining, Fortuna Silver Mines, Seabridge Gold Inc, Novagold, Stelco Holdings, First Majestic Silver Corp, Teck Resources, Pan American Silver Corp, and New Gold Inc gaining between 3.5 to 6%.Meanwhile, a few key real estate investments, including CDN Apartment, CT Real Estate Investment, Primaris, and Northwest Healthcare, also saw their stocks rise between 2 to 2.5%.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a meeting with the House Financial Services Committee, forecasted the implementation of interest-rate cuts within the year. He reiterated his prediction while testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, where he mentioned that rate cuts “can and will begin” this year.In regard to the economy, Powell commented that inflation has “eased notably” in the past year and notwithstanding an influx of foreign workforce through immigration, the labor market remains “relatively tight”.In other economic news, recent data from Statistics Canada showed a trade surplus of C$500 million in January. Exports registered at C$62.29 billion, while imports slightly lagged at C$61.79 million. Additionally, the data also showcased an increase in building permits by 13.5% Month on Month in January, following a decline of 11.5% in December.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com