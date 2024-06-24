The Canadian market closed on a robust note on Monday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index achieving its most significant gain in approximately seven weeks. Sectors including energy, utilities, real estate, financials, and consumer staples exhibited impressive performance.Investors were proactive, purchasing stocks in anticipation of Canada’s consumer price inflation report scheduled for release on Tuesday.The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged by 293.73 points, or 1.36%, to reach 21,848.59. Throughout the session, the index fluctuated between a low of 21,585.30 and a high of 21,866.93.The Energy Capped Index experienced a remarkable increase of 3.42%. Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO) soared by 10.4%, while Birchcliff Energy jumped by approximately 6.5%. Other notable gains in energy stocks included Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Veren Inc (VRN.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), International Petroleum (IPCO.TO), and Arc Resources (ARX.TO), all advancing between 4% and 6%.In the utilities sector, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Algonquin Power (AQN.TO), Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO), Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO), and Canadian Utilities (CU.TO) saw increases ranging from 2% to 5%.The financial sector also posted gains, with Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) rising by 3.77% and 3.1%, respectively. Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), and Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) increased by 1.5% to 2.3%.In the consumer staples sector, George Weston (WN.TO), Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO), and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) climbed between 2.4% and 3.3%, while Metro Inc (MRU.TO) gained nearly 2%.Additionally, several stocks in the consumer discretionary, communications, materials, and healthcare sectors ended the day with notable gains. However, industrials and technology stocks delivered a mixed performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com