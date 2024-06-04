The Canadian market concluded Monday with significant losses, primarily due to persistently weak energy stocks. Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate decision later this week.The European Central Bank is also in focus, as it is anticipated to announce an interest rate cut of a quarter percentage point during its policy meeting on Thursday.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a decline of 152.43 points, or 0.68%, closing at 22,116.69, after hitting a low of 22,014.86 during the session.Several notable stocks experienced significant declines: Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) fell by 2% to 6%.Conversely, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL.TO) surged by 10.4%, while Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) climbed 7.5%. Other gainers included Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), and goeasy (GSY.TO), all of which saw increases of 2% to 4%. FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) also closed notably higher.On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI slightly decreased to 49.3 in May 2024 from 49.4 in April, marking the thirteenth consecutive month of contraction in Canadian manufacturing activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com