The Canadian market experienced a significant decline on Tuesday morning due to heavy selling in materials and energy stocks. Although some losses were recouped later in the session, the market still closed substantially lower.Investors are now anticipating the Bank of Canada's upcoming interest rate decision on Wednesday. Additional key indicators include the European Central Bank's policy announcement on Thursday and forthcoming U.S. jobs data, which are expected to provide further market direction.The S&P/TSX Composite Index concluded the day down by 138.51 points or 0.63%, finishing at 21,978.18. This was approximately 150 points above the day's low of 21,828.40.The Materials and Energy sectors were the primary underperformers, with the Materials Capped Index dropping nearly 4% and the Energy Capped Index falling by 2.06%. Other sectors had mixed results.In the Materials sector, the biggest loser was SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO), which saw an 8.8% decline. Other notable decliners included Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), and Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) among others, recording losses between 5 to 7%.The Energy sector also faced significant declines. Notable decreases included Veren Inc (VRN.TO) and Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), as well as Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), which all fell between 2.7 to 4%.Other major losers included Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO).Conversely, Park Lawn Corporation (PLC.TO) skyrocketed nearly 60% after announcing an arrangement to be acquired by Viridian Acquisition Inc., an affiliate of Homesteaders Life Company, and Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. The deal values Park Lawn at around $1.2 billion, with a per-share price of $26.50 in an all-cash transaction.GFL Environmental (GFL.TO) saw a strong rise of 6.9%, and Russel Metals (RUS.TO) climbed 4.7%. Other gainers included Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), RB Global Inc (RBA.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), and Stantec Inc (STN.TO), with gains ranging from 1.9 to 3.2%.