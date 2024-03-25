On Monday, the Canadian market was unable to maintain its initial gains, closing at a lower point due to losses in multiple sectors, including healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary and utilities stocks. Nevertheless, the strength of the energy stocks managed to provide some balance to the market downturn.Investors remained tentatively optimistic as they awaited key economic data from both U.S and Canada. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, a key performance indicator of the Canadian stock market, closed lower by 41.80 points or 0.19%, finishing at 21,942.28, down from the day’s peak of 22,069.13.Specific stock performances varied. Tilray Inc experienced a substantial drop of over 7%, while Canopy Growth saw an even sharper decline of nearly 20%.Industrial stocks also took a hit. Brookfield Business Partners, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, GFL Environmental, Ballard Power Systems, Canadian National Railway, and Bombardier Inc all recorded losses ranging from 1.3% to 3%.Utility companies did not fare any better. Northland Power Inc was especially hard hit with a 7.3% decrease, making it the biggest loss in the Utilities Index. Similarly, Innergex Renewable Energy and Transalta Corp saw decreases of 2.88% and 2.28% respectively.Consumer discretionary stocks were also affected, with Brp Inc and Magna International losing 2.56% and 2.48% respectively.However, it wasn’t all bleak news. Energy stocks, Vermilion Energy and Athabasca Oil Corp both reported 4% increases. Other gainers in this sector included Kelt Exploration, Precision Drilling Corp, Crescent Point Energy, Baytex Energy, Pason Systems, Cenovus Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, Suncor Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources, all of which increased by 2-3%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com