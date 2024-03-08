On Friday, the Canadian market observed a modest uptick as investors evaluated job data from Canada and the U.S, and anticipated interest rate adjustments by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which previously reached a high of 21,892.06, advanced by 49.74 points, marking a 0.23% increase to 21,844.30.According to Statistics Canada, employment in the country increased by 40,700 in February, following an addition of 37,300 jobs in January. This saw the unemployment rate rise marginally from 5.7% in January to 5.8% in February. Additionally, the average hourly earnings for permanent employees in Canada rose by 4.9% year-on-year, hitting $35.51 in February. This indicates a slight deceleration from the 5.3% increase observed in January.Another report released by Statistics Canada noted a slight dip in the operation of Canadian industries, dropping to 78.7% of their production capacity in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the adjusted 78.8% in the preceding period.Meanwhile, in the U.S, data unveiled by the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment surged by 275,000 jobs in February, overshooting economists’ forecast of a 200,000 job increase. Nevertheless, job growth for December and January underwent downward adjustments to 290,000 and 229,000 jobs respectively, revealing a net downward revision of 167,000 jobs.Furthermore, the unemployment rate in the U.S increased to 3.9% in February from 3.7% in January, a move contrary to economists’ predictions of a steady rate. This, coupled with the downward adjustments and a deceleration of annual wage growth, ignited optimism that the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates come June.Market sectors such as healthcare and technology observed noticeable gains, while communications shares posted a decline. The performance of the other sectors was mixed.In the healthcare sector, Tilray Inc and Bausch Health Companies saw increases of 5.5% and 1% respectively. In the technology realm, Bitfarms saw a nearly 11% surge, while companies like Hut 8 Corp, Shopify Inc, Softchoice Corp, Converge Technology Solutions, and Celestica Inc posted gains ranging from 2.8% to 4.3%. On the downside, communications stocks Telus Corp and Rogers Communications slipped by 2.1% and 1.1% respectively, and Quebecor Inc dropped about 0.7%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com