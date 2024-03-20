The Canadian market closed strongly on Wednesday, driven by significant improvements in the materials and technology sectors. There is optimism concerning the Bank of Canada possibly easing its monetary policy around the middle of this year, which supported the positive sentiment.In related news, investors also evaluated the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. As expected, the Federal Reserve has maintained the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5%. Although the supporting statement indicated that Fed officials need “greater confidence” in inflation moving sustainably towards 2% before lowering rates, projections still suggest three rate cuts this year.Ending the day with a gain of 185.13 points or 0.85%, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index stood at 22,045.71, just a hair short of a record closing high.The Materials Capped Index rose by 2.38 percent. Lithium Americas Corp, Fortuna Silver Mines, Novagold, Silvercrest Metals, Interfor Corp, Canfor Corp, New Gold, First Majestic Silver Corp, Lundin Gold, Torex Gold Resources, Oceanagold Corp, Seabridge Gold, MAG Silver, and K92 Mining Inc all saw gains between 5 and 7%.The Information Technology Capped Index also made progress, advancing nearly 2%. Leading the way, Hut 8 Corp skyrocketed by over 12% while Bitfarms surged by 10.5%. Alithya Group, BlackBerry, Tecsys Inc, Shopify Inc, Enghouse Systems, Kinaxis Inc, and Lightspeed Commerce all improved between 3 and 5.4%.Key gainers in the consumer discretionary stocks were Aritzia Inc, Magna International, Brp Inc, Linamar Corp, and Canadian Tire Corp, as they reported gains between 1.8 and 4.2%.In the utilities sector, Northland Power and Innergex Renewable Energy rose by 2.4% and 2.1% respectively.Notable gainers in the financial domain included Goeasy, Brookfield Asset Management, Sprott Inc, Brookfield Corporation, Bank of Montreal, CDN Western Bank, and Laurentian Bank.Significant strides were also seen in the real estate sector with stocks of Northwest Healthcare, Colliers International, Riocan Real Estate, and Granite Real Estate Investment moving up sharply.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com