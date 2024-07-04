The Canadian market surged to a four-week peak on Wednesday, bolstered by robust activity in the materials, utilities, industrials, and financials sectors.The latest data indicated a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. private sector employment and an unforeseen decline in service sector activity, fostering optimism that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a gain of 269.87 points or 1.23%, reaching 22,223.67—its highest level since June 6.Notable performers included Agnico Eagle Mines, Teck Resources, Dayforce, Colliers International, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Stantec, all climbing between 3.2% and 4%.WSP Global, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, goeasy, ONEX Corporation, and Franco-Nevada Corporation recorded gains ranging from 2.4% to 3%.Meanwhile, Constellation Software, Intact Financial Corporation, Waste Connections, CDN Western Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Tilray Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Algonquin Power also registered significant advances.On the economic front, Statistics Canada reported a trade deficit of C$1,926.90 million in May. Canadian exports fell by 2.6% to C$62.4 billion in May, down from C$64.1 billion in April. Imports decreased by 1.6% to C$64.4 billion in May from C$65.4 billion the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com